Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta to Hunt Votes in 17 Counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today start a meet-the-people tour that will take him to at least 17 counties ahead of fresh elections on October 26.

The Jubilee leader will interrupt his campaign only with a dash to the capital for Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20.

PEACE

The president, according to his spokesman Manoah Esipisu, will meet people in their homes, villages, markets, towns and counties.

"He will speak to the need for peace before, during, and after elections," Mr Esipisu said in a statement.

The October 26 fresh election were ordered by the Supreme after it nullified the August 8 presidential poll.

Ahead of the nine-day vote hunt, the president said: "This is about taking my policies to the people of Kenya, and allowing them to reconfirm their confidence in me. They already showed this trust and confidence in August when we believe they voted overwhelmingly for us."

The schedule

Saturday, October 14: The president will hold a rally at Kenol in Murang'a County before he proceeds for another rally at Ndumberi grounds in his home county of Kiambu.

Monday, October 16: President Kenyatta will visit Garissa, Mwingi (Kitui County) and Machakos County.

Tuesday, October 17: the Head of State will take the campaigns for his re-election to Samburu, Nanyuki (Laikipia County) and Nakuru.

Wednesday, October 18: The president will head to Kuria (Migori County), Kisii and Kericho.

Thursday, October 19: Mr Kenyatta will visit Kitale (Trans Nzoia County), Vihiga and Nandi counties.

Friday, October 20: He will return to Nairobi for Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Park grounds, and later host a luncheon at the State House gardens.

Saturday, October 21: The president will visit Mau (Narok County) and Kajiado.

Sunday, October 22: He will attend a National Prayer event.

On Monday, October 23: The Jubilee leader will campaign in Nairobi.

Additional reporting by PSCU.