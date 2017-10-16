Kenya: Here's the List of People Killed By Police

At least 33 people were killed by police as they protested the outcome of August 8 General Election, according to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

In a report released on Monday, the two rights watchdogs accused police of using excessive force on pro-opposition demonstrators.

Here is a list of the people killed and how they met their deaths, according Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch researchers.

1. Francis Njuguna, 31

He was shot dead in Kariobangi, Nairobi, on August 11.

His body was found at the City Mortuary.

2. Vincent Omondi Okebe, 27

He he was shot on August 11 in Dandora during protests by Nasa supporters.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

3. Thomas Odhiambo Okul, 26

He died instantly after being shot by police on August 11 inside his home in Dandora, Nairobi.

4. Kevin Otieno, 23

He died on his way to hospital after being shot by police outside his gate in Dandora, Nairobi, on August 12.

5. Vitalis Otieno, 23

He died in his house out of shock in Dandora, Nairobi, on August 12.

He developed shock after being caught up in clashes between police and Nasa supporters.

6. Sammy Amira Loka, 45

He was hit by a teargas canister where he inhaled tear gas at Kawangware Stage Two, Nairobi.

He died at the KNH on August 9.

7. Lillian Khavere, 40

She was eight months pregnant when she met her death.

She fell after police fired teargas and she was trampled by a crowd at Kawangware No.56 on August 9.

She later died at KNH.

8. Festo Kevogo, 33

He was shot through the head by police on August 9 at Kawangware No 56, Nairobi.

He died on his way to the hospital.

9. Melvin Mboka Mwangitsi, 19

He was shot dead by police in Satellite/Kawangware, Nairobi, on August 9.

His body was traced to KNH mortuary.

10. Paul Mungai, 33

He was shot in the abdomen.

He died from internal bleeding at KNH on August 120.

He was from Kawangware No 56 in Nairobi.

11. Zebedeo Mukhala, 42

He was shot on his leg where he fell down and was trampled by crowd on August 12.

Mr Mukhala died on August 14 at Mbagathi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

12. Violet Khagai, 43

She is from Kawangware Stage Two.

She was hit by teargas and inhaled pepper spray on August 12.

She died on her way to hospital.

13. Erick Kwama, 30

He died at KNH after he was hit by teargas, fired at a close range, and inhaled pepper spray on August 10.

14. Nelvin Amakove, 30

On August 11, he was caught up in riots.

He was shot in the back while running away from the police in Kawangware No 56, Nairobi.

He died instantly and his body was traced to KNH.

15. Suleiman Khatibu, 25

The Tanzanian national and was an employee of San Valencia restaurant in Karen.

On August 11, he was hit in his chest by teargas fired at close range range.

He bled through nose and mouth and died at KNH on August 18.

He was from Kinyanjui area, near Kawangware, Nairobi.

16. Jeremiah Maranga,50

He was an employee of G4S.

He was beaten by police and left for the dead on August 11 at Kawangware No. 56 in Nairobi.

His body was soaked in blood.

He died of internal bleeding and severe organ damage while awaiting treatment at KNH.

17. Benson Wandera, 47

He was shot by police at Kinyanjui area, near Kawangware, Nairobi, on August 11t.

He was buried in Busia, western Kenya.

18. Silas Owiti Lebo, 18

He was beaten by police on August 12 in Mathare 4A-C area, Nairobi.

He died on admission to hospital.

19. Bernard Okoth Odoyo, 25

He died instantly after he was shot at the back at No.10 on August 9.

He was from Mathare 4A, Nairobi.

20. Victor Okoth Odoyo, 25

He died instantly at No. 10 after he was shot in the back on August 9.

He was from Mathare 4A,Nairobi.

21. William Waka, 42

He was shot in the chest on August 9 and his body was traced to City Mortuary.

He is from Mathare North, Nairobi.

22. Boniface Ochieng Owino, 31

He was shot in the chest in Mathare, Bondeni area, Nairobi, on August 12.

He died instantly.

23. David Owino,28

He died instantly along Juja Road after he was shot in the chest on August 12.

He lived in Mathare, Bondeni area, Nairobi.

24. Stephanie Moraa Nyarangi, 9

She hit news headlines after she was shot in the chest while playing on the balcony in Mathare North, Nairobi, on August 12.

25. Christopher Samwel Mutua, 32

Another victim from Mathare North, Nairobi, who was shot in the chest at a close range on August 13.

He died instantly near his house.

26. Fanuel Muruka Amule, 30

He was shot on August 12 in Mathare North, Nairobi.

His body was traced to the City Mortuary.

27. Raphael Ayieko,17

He died instantly after being shot in the back in Babadogo, Kasabuni Area, Nairobi, on August 12.

28. Privel Ochieng Ameso, 18

He died instantly after being shot shot in the neck and in the hip while on his knees on August 12.

He was from Babadogo, Kasabuni area, in Nairobi.

29. Shaddy Omondi Juma, 17

He was shot dead while on his knees in Babadogo, Kasabuni area, on August 12.

His body was traced to the City Mortuary with five bullet wounds.

30. Geoffrey Onacha, 34

He was shot dead in Kibera, Nairobi, on August 10.

His body was traced at City Mortuary.

31. Sharon Imenza, 10

The daughter of Geoffrey Onacha (above).

On August 11, she collapsed and died upon seeing her father’s body in Kibera.

32. Henry Onyango Matete, age unknown.

He was beaten by police on August 12 in Kibera, Olympic area, Nairobi.

He died a day later at the Muthaiga Hospital.

33. Michael Owino, 28

He was shot dead at Kibera Olympic area in Nairobi.

His body was taken away in a body bag on August 12.

The body yet to be found by his relatives.

34. Persons between 17 to 27 unconfirmed cases from various parts of Nairobi.

The areas include Kawangware, Kibera, Mathare and Dandora on dates between August 9 to 13.

Did not document for various reasons— families and witness not willing to speak.