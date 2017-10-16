Buchanan — Grand Bassa County seems to no longer be the stronghold of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party instead it is now the stronghold of former Senator Melton Gbehzohngar Findley, who is now a member of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Mr. George Weah.

In the House of Representatives, Liberty Party had two and one independent supporters' seats and it also occupied the two senatorial seats for the county.

This gave the party strength over their major competitor former Senator Milton Gbehzohngar Findley. Rep. Gabriel Buchanan Smith and Rep. Jeh Baron Brown are the two Liberty Party lawmakers for the lower house, while Sen. Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence and Sen. Jonathan Lambert Kaipay are the two lawmakers at the upper house from the Liberty Party. Rep. Hans Barchue of electoral District #1 has been supporting the Presidential bid of Cllr. Brumskine but is always contesting as an independent candidate during elections.

However, it now seems that the party's gripped on the county is no longer adhesive as it used to be as the preliminary results from Presidential and Legislative Elections, which were held on Tuesday, October 10, show. According to the results, Rep. Smith was defeated by a Findley supporter, Mr. Matthew Joe while Rep. Jeh Baron Brown has been defeated by another close friend of Findley, Mr. Vincent Willie. Though Hon. Robertson Saiway of electoral District Five had not been an LP supporter, he was also defeated by Mr. Thomas Alexander Goshua, another strong supporter of Mr. Findley.

For electoral district two, Rep. Mary Monceemar Karwor, who is a lawmaker on the Unity Party ticket, and a very strong supporter of Findley retained her post as representative of the district. Four out of the five electoral districts in Grand Bassa County have been taken over by supporters of former Senator Findley placing him in a better position to contest the upcoming senatorial elections in a few Yeats's time. Though Rep. Hans Barchue is the only Liberty Party sympathizers, who have preliminarily retained his seat in the county, he cannot alone help the Liberty Party to put it back on the top again in county. There are speculations that Sen. Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence may not contest for her second term in the upcoming election in 2020 because her strong supporters have been replaced. Though the Senator is yet to speak but it is clearly proven that she may not win the next election due to lack of helpers in four out of the five electoral districts. Huge numbers of citizens have started encouraging former Senator Milton Gbehzohngar Findley to get prepare for the upcoming senatorial elections.