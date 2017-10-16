Liberia: 'Trucked Voters' Stranded'

Several voters reportedly trucked to Nimba County by candidates who participated in the October 10, 2017 presidential and representative elections are said to be stranded in the county.

The voters were reportedly abandoned by candidates who transported them there following the outcome of the elections. Candidates who didn't win the elections went into hiding to avoid people they reportedly trucked to the county from Monrovia and other parts of the country.

According to our reporter, the stranded voters are finding every available means to get back to Monrovia and other parts of the country.

A male voter trucked by one of the candidates in Nimba County electoral District # 1 said he had to ask his girlfriend in Monrovia to transmit money to his mobile money account to enable him get back to Monrovia.

Junior Vah said he spent two days in Ganta residing with some family members after representative candidates abandoned him and others who were transported to the county to vote.

He said they survived on handouts from some friends in the county.

Unlike him, many persons who don't have the means are still loitering in the commercial city of Ganta, looking for free cars to get back to Monrovia.

"I am looking for truck to catch a lift on to Kakata City, Margibi County where I am schooling," Prince Williams, an apparent first time voter said in a brief chat.

Prince said he has missed at least two days of school because one of the candidates who took him to Saclepea reportedly abandoned him.

He claimed that the candidate whose name he refused to call, abandoned him and several others after reports from polling centers across Nimba District # 7 start to emerge which were not in his favor.

Prince disclosed that a motorcyclist took him to Ganta after spending a night in Saclepea without food. He claimed that they were paid US$10 each to travelto Saclepea to vote.