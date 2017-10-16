Kenya: MP Anthony Kiai Gives Sex Tips On Whatsapp, Says 'Ignore'

A first-time MP has shocked his constituents on social media after posting sex tips on a constituency WhatsApp group.

Mukurwe-ini MP Anthony Kiai, alias Highflyer, posted a lewd text that gave a blow-by-blow account on how to give a woman an "utterly fulfilling intimate time".

GIKUYU

The message posted on "Mukurwe-ini Newsroom Group" was written in Gikuyu language.

It gave men tips on how to connect and satisfy a woman in bed.

The lawmaker, from what appears to be a message he innocently forwarded, describes how a man should go about bed business.

It does not end there.

Men are taken through the nitty-gritty of a love-making session.

The text also gives men advice of what to do after the session.

'IGNORE'

Upon realizing his mistake, Mr Kiai told the group's members to ignore the message.

But some members of the group demanded apology from the lawmaker for making "unacceptable statements".

A screenshot of the MP's post has circulated widely on social media groups and sparked debates.

Mihango Wa Kiambati wrote on Facebook; "I keep saying, Nyeri elected (redacted) and funny characters as leaders."

Shiku Ngure wrote; "With such advice from an honourable MP, Mukurwe-ini men will up their game, do a survey after one month."

But Linase Mwee took issue with those attacking the first-time MP.

REACTION

"The MP is alright, why accuse him? There is nothing wrong in that. Is sex sin!!?? Don't deny the facts friends. I don't see anything wrong or misplaced there. The one who exposed it is the one misplaced," she said.

Tonny Gachuru also defended the MP asserting that "we voted a human being not Angel nothing wrong unless we are pretending".

The group admin Bernard Chege on Monday said that he asked the MP to apologise for "naughty language".

Instead, the lawmaker's personal assistant apologised to the group members.

"Of course we do not allow that kind of language but after we requested for an apology only, the MP's personal assistant responded," he said.

Attempts to reach the MP for comment were unsuccessful as our calls went unanswered.