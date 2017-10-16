Photo: Mohamed Ahmed/Daily Nation

Police use tear gas on protesters in Mombasa along Moi Avenue during anti-IEBC demos.

Opposition supporters are back in the streets to push for electoral reforms even after National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga pulled out of repeat presidential poll.

The Nasa supporters took to the streets of Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi in defiance of government ban on protests in central business districts of the three cities.

In Mombasa, police in full anti-riot gear lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the demonstrators.

Businesses along Moi Avenue were shut as police dispersed the protesters who were energised following a rally attended by Mr Odinga on Sunday.

During the rally, Mr Odinga, his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula reiterated their call for daily demos starting this week.

The protesters were marching on Moi Avenue on their way to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) when police lobbed teargas at them.

They scampered for safety and it was not immediately is anyone was injured.

In Migori, shops, offices and hotels were closed as Nasa demonstrators took to the streets.

The protesters, led by ex-Migori MP John Pesa carried a mock coffin of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba as they marched along the deserted streets.

Police watched them from a distance and did not interfere with the demos.

The Nasa supporters marched to the IEBC offices in the county where they were addressed by their leaders.

In Siaya, business premises were closed as hundreds of residents thronged the streets.

The protesters, led by Siaya County speaker George Okode and a section of ward representatives, marched to IEBC offices to present their petition.

In an address to the protesters, Mr Okode said Siaya Count Assembly has adjourned indefinitely to join the daily anti-IEBC demos.

Mr Okode said that there will be no formal or informal sittings at the assembly until all Nasa reforms are met by the electoral agency.

Reporting by Victor Otieno, Elisha Otieno, Mohamed Ahmed, Nelcon Odhiambo