16 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Norman Magaya Sues Fred Matiang'i Over Nasa Protest Ban

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

National Super Alliance's (Nasa) head of Secretariat Norman Magaya has moved to court seeking to stop his arrest over ongoing protests.

Through lawyer Jackson Awele, he has sued the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i.

RESPONSIBLE

He faulted the police for engaging in discriminatory killings in areas considered to be Nasa strongholds.

Mr Magaya argued that protestors have the right to demonstrate. He said the decision to hold him responsible for damages caused during protests against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was discriminatory.

Mr Magaya wants the court to suspend the directive on his arrest over anti-IEBC demos and the ban on holding demonstrations in Central Business Districts of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Last week, Dr Matiang'i said Mr Magaya would be arrested and held responsible for damages caused during demonstrations called for by Nasa.

Kenya

Donors Ask Odinga to Rescind Decision to Boycott Poll

Western donors want National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to rescind his withdrawal from the upcoming repeat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.