Kenya: Norman Magaya Sues Fred Matiang'i Over Nasa Protest Ban

National Super Alliance's (Nasa) head of Secretariat Norman Magaya has moved to court seeking to stop his arrest over ongoing protests.

Through lawyer Jackson Awele, he has sued the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i.

RESPONSIBLE

He faulted the police for engaging in discriminatory killings in areas considered to be Nasa strongholds.

Mr Magaya argued that protestors have the right to demonstrate. He said the decision to hold him responsible for damages caused during protests against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was discriminatory.

Mr Magaya wants the court to suspend the directive on his arrest over anti-IEBC demos and the ban on holding demonstrations in Central Business Districts of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Last week, Dr Matiang'i said Mr Magaya would be arrested and held responsible for damages caused during demonstrations called for by Nasa.