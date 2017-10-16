Liberian Association of Pennsylvania Inducts New Leadership

Philadelphia — The Liberian Association of Pennsylvania Inc (LAP) over the weekend inducted its newly elected corp of officials to stair the affairs of the organization for the next two years.

LAP is the second largest African immigrant community in the Americas established since 1974. Attracting scores of Liberians, the event witnessed several prominent Liberians being inducted as both executives and board members.

Among others inducted were, Mr. Christopher Selekpoh-President, Gbolo Howard, Vice President, Peeco Conway, Secretary General, Stephen Binda, Assistant Secretary General and Lucy Grear, Treasure, Boimah Pusah Financial Secretary.

Others included Anna Barlee, Josephine Kwaidah, Emmanuel Gartia, and Murphy Gibson as Board members.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, LAP President Christopher Selekpoh applauded Liberians across the state for turning out in mass to vote. Lauding the efforts of the election commission, he extended open arms to all participating candidates including critics.

"The Liberian Association of Pennsylvania is bigger than our individual egos," he stressed.

"We must unite and move forward. This goes to our brothers on the other sides that were defeated. We cannot do it on our own, we need your support."

Promising exceptional leadership over the next two years, he mentioned that in the coming months, his team will be reaching out to communities with programs aimed at uniting and ensuring the continuity of a sustained cohesive growth.

President Selekpoh, a second term President further disclosed that his leadership envisions a multi-million structure for the community.

The property according to him, promises to be one of the largest structures when finalized. Though he did not disclosed cost of the project, he however promised its presentation before his term expires.

The Liberian community President also disclosed that at the moment his leadership has acquired its headquarters property and programs were well on track.

"This is one of the many singular greatest achievements ever in the history of LAP for us," he intoned.

"We are proud as a community and leadership."

For her part, LAP Board Chair Josephine Kwaidah thanked the community for their continuous support over the years and committed the Board support towards the leadership's programs and activities for the months ahead.