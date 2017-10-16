Nigeria: Pat Utomi Returns to Social Media After Two Years of Absence

A Nigerian economist and politician, Pat Utomi, says he is returning to the social media after he was forced to quit because of the activities of fraudsters.

Mr. Utomi told PREMIUM TIMES that he has been away from Facebook, Twitter, and other similar sites for about two years.

In a short video posted Saturday on Facebook to announce his comeback, Mr. Utomi said the social media has the potential to help develop Nigeria despite the negative things people were using it to do.

"I was excited when the new media arrived. I was quick to be one of those that engaged it, I was active on Facebook, Twitter and so on, and I enjoyed doing it," Mr. Utomi said in the video.

I enjoyed the fact that it gave me a direct connection to hundreds of thousands, if not millions of compatriots.

"I began to feel sad as I saw the abuse, identity stealing, I saw messages put out in my name that I did not put out and stuff like that. I began to pull back.

"But on further reflection, I thought this is a very powerful tool we can use to build our nation, so I thought let's re-engage - you and I committing to use it in a more productive ways and with more respect to one another," he said.

Mr. Utomi told PREMIUM TIMES that the solution to the negative use of social media lies with "civil policing of the social media" and not any intervention from the government.

"Government should not legislate free speech but players on the platforms and civil society should name and shame violators," he said.