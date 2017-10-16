16 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pat Utomi Returns to Social Media After Two Years of Absence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cletus Ukpong

A Nigerian economist and politician, Pat Utomi, says he is returning to the social media after he was forced to quit because of the activities of fraudsters.

Mr. Utomi told PREMIUM TIMES that he has been away from Facebook, Twitter, and other similar sites for about two years.

In a short video posted Saturday on Facebook to announce his comeback, Mr. Utomi said the social media has the potential to help develop Nigeria despite the negative things people were using it to do.

"I was excited when the new media arrived. I was quick to be one of those that engaged it, I was active on Facebook, Twitter and so on, and I enjoyed doing it," Mr. Utomi said in the video.

I enjoyed the fact that it gave me a direct connection to hundreds of thousands, if not millions of compatriots.

"I began to feel sad as I saw the abuse, identity stealing, I saw messages put out in my name that I did not put out and stuff like that. I began to pull back.

"But on further reflection, I thought this is a very powerful tool we can use to build our nation, so I thought let's re-engage - you and I committing to use it in a more productive ways and with more respect to one another," he said.

Mr. Utomi told PREMIUM TIMES that the solution to the negative use of social media lies with "civil policing of the social media" and not any intervention from the government.

"Government should not legislate free speech but players on the platforms and civil society should name and shame violators," he said.

Nigeria

Saraki Canvasses Support Against World's 'Greatest Enemy'

The president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has called on world leaders to join forces to eliminate terrorism,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.