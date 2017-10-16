Kenya: Poor Kenya Finish 8th, South Africa Retain Title

IN VICTORIA FALLS, ZIMBABWE

South Africa once again proved their supremacy in the African continent after clinching the Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship for the ninth year in a row as Kenya finished in eighth position at the par 72 Elephant Hills Golf Course.

It was a well deserved victory for South Africa as all the four players produced under par scores and for eight under par 209. Leading the team was Malcolm Mitchell, who shot four under par 68, to also claim the individual title on 12 under par 276, while Gerrick Higgo posted two under par 70.

Durban-based Clayton Mansfield and Matt Suelez fired one under par 71 each a grand total of 845, beating hosts Zimbabwe by a margin of 30 shots.

"We played well all of us throughout the week even though we had some few bad rounds. I like this course, it has a nice layout," Mansfield said.

"This heat here was nothing compared to Durban," added Mansfield, who was making a debut in the national team.

WORST PERFORMANCE

Zimbabwe carded 217 for the day with top player David Amm firing level par 72 while the team's best round, a one under par 71, was posted by Tonderayi Masunga which in addition to Tatenda Makunde's two over par 74 gave the home team a total of 875.

For Kenya, the eighth position with a total of 914 was its worst performance in recent years having finished second to South Africa in 2015 at Limuru Country Club.

"We definitely did not perform the way we expected for various reasons one of which was poor management of the game by some of the players," said team coach John Liefland.

However, team captain Alfred Nandwa, who finished eighth overall out of the 60 players in the individual category, blamed the hot weather conditions in Victoria Falls.

"The course has a nice layout which one can shoot under easily but being in a valley, it's a tiring course because of the heat," said Nandwa, who shot two over par 74 in the final round while Edwin Mudanyi posted 77 and youngster Mutahi Kibugu 79 for the day's 230.

The situation was however different for Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series leader John Karichu who said his driver let him down throughout the week.

"I missed several fairways today as I was hooking all the time, forcing me to play a recovery game through the round," said Karichu, who shot 81 after rounds of 79, 77, and 78.

Meanwhile, the team was hosted for a dinner by Kenya's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Lucy Chelimo on Thursday evening. Ambassador Chelimo said she will support the union's initiative to try and promote the game of golf in every parts of the country.

FINAL LEADERBOARD

South Africa 211, 209, 216, 209 = 845

Zimbabwe 225, 215, 218, 217 = 875

Reunion 222, 221, 221, 226 = 890

Egypt 219, 220, 227, 229 = 895

Zambia 226, 229, 221, 226 = 902

Swaziland 226, 224, 225, 229 = 904

Mauritius 230, 223, 235, 225 = 913

Kenya 224, 232, 228, 230 = 914