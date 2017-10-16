Kenya: CS Matiang'i Rebukes Nasa Leaders Over Violent Demos

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has accused the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders of plotting to cause anarchy.

Dr Matiang'i described Nasa's weekly protests in major towns across the country as a pretext to cause mayhem.

"They can't do this and expect the government sit back and watch," he warned.

"There is absolutely nothing peaceful in attacking a police station. There is nothing holy in looting businesses.

"This is thuggery and we shall act accordingly," Dr Matiang'i said at Ibacho SDA Church in Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County, on Saturday.

REFORMS

He said tough Nasa has the right to hold protests, attacking and looting businesses is criminal.

"These policemen you are seeing here are our brothers and sisters. What does one gain by provoking them? There is no reason why one would want to attack them in the disguise of causing havoc," the Education CS said.

Dr Matiang'i added that the opposition is not pushing for electoral reforms but harbouring an ulterior motive.

EXAMS

On national examinations, Dr Matiang'i said the timetable will not be changed.

"We want to assure parents and stakeholders that there will be no change in the examination schedule," he said.

"They want to make the country to slide into chaos and have someone to come and do mediation, which we don't know for what."