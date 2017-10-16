Kenya: Nasa - Matiang'i Responsible for Crimes Against Humanity

The National Super Alliance has said the weekly demonstrations will go on as planned as it condemned police brutality.

Addressing a press conference at Capital Hill on Saturday, Siaya Senator James Orengo further claimed that there are militias being recruited to "kill Nasa supporters".

Senator Orengo also accused acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet of crimes against humanity.

He said that they are responsible for the deaths and maiming meted out on Nasa supporters during nationwide demonstrations against the October repeat presidential election.

"Boinnet as the Inspector General of Police and Matiang'i as the Interior Cabinet Secretary authorized the use of force against Nasa supporters.

"They are responsible for crimes against humanity against Nasa supporters in the name of restoring public order," he said.