Kenya: Government Honours Fallen KDF Soldiers

Thereafter the CS unveiled a monument in honour of soldiers killed fighting terrorist group Al-Shabaab in Somalia under the name Operation Linda Nchi.

Ms Omamo, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and other senior army officials, led the fifth anniversary that was marked with pomp and colour.

