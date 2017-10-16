Kenya: Government Honours Fallen KDF Soldiers

The government has commemorated Kenyan soldiers who died protecting the country against terrorist group Al-Shabaab.
Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo Saturday led thousands of Kenyans in marking this year's Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day at Isiolo barracks.
Ms Omamo, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and other senior army officials, led the fifth anniversary that was marked with pomp and colour.
AL-SHABAAB
Gen Mwathethe inspected the guard of honour mounted by 3rd Kenya Rifles Battalion.
Thereafter the CS unveiled a monument in honour of soldiers killed fighting terrorist group Al-Shabaab in Somalia under the name Operation Linda Nchi.
Entertainment activities included martial arts techniques and traditional dances.
Isiolo barracks houses the 78 Tank Battalion, School of Armour and the armoured brigade headquarters.