Africa: Chartered Flight Carries 66 Giraffes From Africa to China

Zhengzhou — Sixty-six giraffes arrived in central China's Henan Province in the early hours of Sunday, on a chartered flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, according to local sources.The giraffes, 22 males and 44 females, are all around two years old. Adult giraffes of this species can grow to 5.2 meters tall.

The animals will go through a health check and be quarantined for 45 days in the city of Jiaozuo, before being sent to zoos across China to meet visitors.

In August last year, Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, Henan's capital, received 63 giraffes from South Africa.According to the Henan Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau, Zhengzhou has received close to 10,000 imported animals since 2015, including giraffes and zebras from South Africa, polar bears from Russia, alpacas from Chile and dolphins from Japan.