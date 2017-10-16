Liberia: Lonestar Rewards Mobile Money Subscribers With Big Prizes

Massa Dennis, head of the Mobile Money Department, said the draw was meant to identify with subscribers who have been active using their mobile money accounts to transact

Lonestar Cell MTN is driving hard is Mobile Money platform in Liberia through great prizes, the latest of which was the awarding of L$1 million to one of its subscribers, a resident of Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Prizes awarded included bags of rice, television sets, generators, blackberry phones and modem, Argo-oil, but the most memorable prize of all is the one million Liberian dollars, the grand prize. The amount is equivalent to US$8,300 from its Mobile Money Raffle draw.

The draw, which was held recently at Lonestar's Congo Town offices, was named: "September to Remember," celebrating the 6th anniversary of the company's Mobile Money service, which was launched in September 2011.

The raffle required customers to register their Sim cards with mobile money and transact services, including sending money, buying LEC tokens and paying DSTV bill, among others.

Massa Dennis, head of the Mobile Money Department, said the draw was meant to identify with subscribers who have been active using their mobile money accounts to transact.

Ms. Dennis said, "As you may be aware the month of September marked our sixth anniversary of mobile money service in Liberia and we decided to use this opportunity to say thanks and give back to our many loyal subscribers for trusting the service and using it over the years."

She added: "'September to Remember' was intended for active mobile money subscribers who have used the services for the last four weeks. Every week we select 25 lucky winners who partake in the draw and win valuable prizes."

Ms. Dennis said as part of the company's corporate social responsibility, the management cares for its many valued customers and remains committed to changing their lives through value-added services.

According to her, the company is not only limited to telecommunications but is also engaged in Mobile Financial Services that benefit subscribers.

She said the management decided to make the exercise an annual celebration of Mobile Money Liberia, because of its impact on the lives of the public, and as a way of saying thanks to subscribers.

According to the head of the Mobile Money financial services, September is not for profit making, but a period to express thanks to the thousands of subscribers across the country.

"We care about our valuable subscribers, therefore, we always think about the best promotion that will benefit them whenever they participate," she added.

She stressed that Lonestar Cell MTN is in the business of changing lives, "and we want our customers to put their trust in us that we are here to give them the best services they deserve."

The winner of the grand prize, Mr. Cyrus N. Paye, expressed delight with services being offered by Lonestar Cell MTN, saying, "I am proud. I just started using mobile money, but all in all, I am grateful to God, and Lonestar Cell for providing this opportunity to our country."

Cyrus said he was little doubtful when he received a call that is the lucky winner. "When I received the call that I won, I was in the midst of some colleagues, and I showed them the numbers, they couldn't believe it because there are lot of fake guys in town calling people to inform them that they won something. But I looked at the number and decided to give it a try; and it's a reality, so the service is unique. I want to encourage others to see the reason to use it."

Meanwhile, there were many numbers that won the raffle draw at the start, but some of them were off, and some couldn't pick up their phones, while others took it as a joke saying they were busy after they were called by Lonestar MTN staff.

The live draw was also held over Power FM and was witnessed by officials from the Liberia National Lottery Authority and Lonestar employees.