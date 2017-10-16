South Africa: Yet Another Rape Allegation Surfaces at Gauteng School

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he has received yet another report of rape - this time from a pupil at a Benoni school.

Lesufi received the information on Monday morning from a family member, who accused the police of dragging their feet and of failing to take witness statements.

The MEC was in Mamelodi at the time, but he visited the Benoni school to get more information about the alleged rape.

The allegation comes after a 17-year-old student at a secondary school in Mamelodi reported that a CPF guard, who works at the school, had raped her at the school's matric dance in Bronkhorstspruit at the end of September.

Since then, rumours of a consensual relationship between the teen and the guard have surfaced.

Lesufi said these rumours would be probed, along with claims that the guard had a history of dating learners at schools where he worked.

The 28-year-old guard has been arrested and will appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The sexual assault allegations are not the first in the province.

A primary school in Soweto has also been under the spotlight following claims that a scholar patrol guard sexually abused 87 pupils.

