16 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: No, I Didn't Splash Millions to Buy Out Nasa Leaders - Kenyatta

By Justus Wanga

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by the opposition that he was buying political support ahead of the repeat election after a number of high-profile Nasa politicians recently switched loyalty.

On Sunday, his spokesman Manoah Esipisu said those moving to Jubilee were only conforming to the wishes of their supporters and not that they had been induced to do so.

"It is condescending to assert that one can only change their political allegiance when bought. I can assure you that no money has been used to influence anyone. There are pressing needs of the people that the President is busy addressing. No penny would be spent on such," he said.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga last week claimed that Mr Kenyatta's Jubilee had set up a defectors fund to offer opposition politicians cash.

He made the same claim on Sunday and told the President that influencing those who had lost in the polls to join his team would not give him legitimacy.

"He (Mr Kenyatta) was here recently for the auction of those who lost in the elections. Uhuru should be told that leadership cannot be bought," Mr Odinga said in Mombasa on Sunday on returning from the UK.

