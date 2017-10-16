16 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Lady Jaydee Won't Marry Her Current Boyfriend

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Legendary Bongo star Lady JayDee has disclosed that she does not intend to marry her current Nigerian hunk boyfriend.

The 38 year-old Yahaya hit-maker, who was in the country for a gig over the weekend, says she no longer believes that marriage is the natural outcome of all relationships.

NASTY DIVORCE

Jide, as she is famously referred back home, was married for 11 years to popular Tanzania radio presenter Gardner Habash, until last year when their marriage hit a snag due to infidelity issues leading to a nasty divorce.

A few months after the divorce, the singer introduced to the world her new much younger Nigerian boyfriend Chibuikem Nwanegbo aka Spicy, who also happens to be a budding musician-cum-producer.

MET IN SOUTH AFRICA

The two initially met in South Africa where they exchanged telephone numbers and stayed in contact.

Despite their relationship clocking almost a year now with both seemingly happy, the soft spoken singer has reiterated that the thought of wedding Spicy is yet to cross her mind.

She said she would not wish to be in a marriage again.

"Watu wasitegemee kabisa jambo hilo kutoka kwangu na wasikariri kwamba kila mahusiano yataishia kwenye ndoa, kwa kuwa kunao waliokimbilia ndoa na zikawashinda," she disclosed.

Kenya

Donors Ask Odinga to Rescind Decision to Boycott Poll

Western donors want National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to rescind his withdrawal from the upcoming repeat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.