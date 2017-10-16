Kenya: Full List of People Shot Dead By Police in Nairobi

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have released the names of the 33 people alleged to have been killed by Kenya Police in Nairobi during the ongoing Anti-IEBC demos.

In a quick rejoinder, though, the National Police Service disputed the report stating that the claims were "misleading and based on falsehoods".

"We are studying the report and will issue a comprehensive report later," said Mr Kinoti George Ag on behalf of Inspector General.

The report comes at a time when Nasa have intensified their demos to each day of the week maintaining that there will be no election on the October 26, unless reforms are made within IEBC.

Here is the list of people the two groups claim were shot dead by police:

1. Francis Njuguna, 31

He was shot dead in Kariobangi, Nairobi, on August 11.

His body was found at the City Mortuary.

2. Vincent Omondi Okebe, 27

He he was shot on August 11 in Dandora during protests by Nasa supporters.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

3. Thomas Odhiambo Okul, 26

He died instantly after being shot by police on August 11 inside his home in Dandora, Nairobi.

4. Kevin Otieno, 23

He died on his way to hospital after being shot by police outside his gate in Dandora, Nairobi, on August 12.

5. Vitalis Otieno, 23

He died in his house out of shock in Dandora, Nairobi, on August 12.

He developed shock after being caught up in clashes between police and Nasa supporters.

6. Sammy Amira Loka, 45

He was hit by a teargas canister where he inhaled tear gas at Kawangware Stage Two, Nairobi.

He died at the KNH on August 9.

7. Lillian Khavere, 40

She was eight months pregnant when she met her death.

She fell after police fired teargas and she was trampled by a crowd at Kawangware No.56 on August 9. She later died at KNH.

8. Festo Kevogo, 33

He was shot through the head by police on August 9 at Kawangware No.56, Nairobi.

He died on his way to the hospital.

9. Melvin Mboka Mwangitsi, 19

He was shot dead by police in Satellite/Kawangware, Nairobi, on August 9.

His body was traced to KNH mortuary.

10. Paul Mungai, 33

He was shot in the abdomen. He died from internal bleeding at KNH on August 120.

He was from Kawangware No56 in Nairobi.

11. Zebedeo Mukhala, 42

He was shot on his leg where he fell down and was trampled by crowd on August 12.

12. Mr Mukhala

He was shot at Kawangware No 56 stage in Nairobi and died on August 14 at Mbagathi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

13. Violet Khagai, 43

She is from Kawangware stage Two. She was git by teargas and inhaled pepper spray on August 12.

She died on her way to hospital.

14. Erick Kwama, 30

He died at KNH after he was hit by teargas, fired at a close range, and inhaled pepper spray on August 10.

15. Nelvin Amakove, 30

On August 11,he was caught up in riots. He was shot in the back while running away from the police in Kawangware No 56, Nairobi.

He died instantly and his body was traced to KNH.

16. Suleiman Khatibu, 25

The Tanzanian national and was an employee of San Valencia restaurant in Karen.

On August 11, he was hit in his chest by teargas fired at close range range. He bled through nose and mouth and died at KNH on August 18.

He was from Kinyanjui area, near Kawangware, Nairobi.

17. Benson Wandera, 47

In Kinyanjui area, near Kawangware,Nairobi on August 11 he was shot by police. He was buried in Busia, Western Kenya.

18. Silas Owiti Lebo, 18

He was beaten by police on August 12th 2017 in Mathare 4A-C area, Nairobi. He died on admission in hospital.

19. Bernard Okoth Odoyo, 25

He died instantly after he was shot at the back at No. 10 on August 9. He was from Mathare 4A, Nairobi.

20. Victor Okoth Odoyo, 25

He died instantly at No.10 after he was shot in the back on August 9. He was from Mathare 4A, Nairobi.

21. William Waka, 42

On August 9, he was shot in the chest and his body traced to city mortuary. He is from Mathare North, Nairobi.

22. Boniface Ochieng Owino, 31

On August 12 he was shot in the chest in Mathare, Bondeni area, Nairobi where he died instantly.

23. David Owino, 28

He died instantly along Juja road after he was shot on his chest in August 12. He lived in Mathare, Bondeni area, Nairobi.

24. Stephanie Moraa Nyarangi, 9

She hit the news after she was shot in the chest while playing in the balcony in Mathare North, Nairobi on August 12.

25. Christopher Samwel Mutua, 32

Another victim from Mathare North, Nairobi who was shot in the chest at a close range on August 13. He died instantly near his house.

26. Fanuel Muruka Amule, 30

On August 12 in Mathare North, Nairobi he was shot in the chest. His body was traced to City Mortuary.

27. Raphael Ayieko,17

He died instantly after he was shot on the back in Babadogo, Kasabuni Area, Nairobi on August 12.

28. Privel Ochieng Ameso,18

He died instantly after he was shot at the back of neck and in the hip while on his knees on August 12.

He was from Babadogo, Kasabuni area, in Nairobi.

29. Shaddy Omondi Juma,17

He was shot dead while on his knees in Babadogo, Kasabuni area on August 12.

His body was traced to City Mortuary with five bullet wounds.

30. Geoffrey Onacha,34

He was shot dead in Kibera, Nairobi on August 10. Body was traced at City Mortuary.

31. Sharon Imenza, 10 (daughter of Geoffrey Onacha above).

On August 11 she collapsed and died upon seeing her father's body in Kibera.

32. Henry Onyango Matete, age unknown.

He was beaten by police on August 12 in Kibera, Olympic area, Nairobi.

He died a day later at the Muthaiga hospital.

33. Michael Owino, 28

Was shot dead and body taken away in a body bag on August 12,2017 at Kibera Olympic area, Nairobi.

Body yet to be found.