Kenya: Odinga Got Saved But People Are Still Not Convinced

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Sunday accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at Neno Evangelical Church in Tudor, Mombasa.

Mr Odinga repeated the famous "Namkubali Yesu kama Mwokozi wa maisha yangu", after the guidance of Bishop Robert Wafula, but KOT are not convinced.

At the church, Bishop Wafula was cheered when he prayed for Mr Odinga's quest for presidency.

As usual, Kenyans on Twitter had their say.

this is like 50th time for RAO to get saved.kwani kuna competiton ya kuokoka.

-- Simon Kiragu (@SimonwaKiragu) October 16, 2017

This is enough for me not to vote.Baba gave himself to Christ!

-- The Nairobi Teacher! (@Felmalo) October 16, 2017

If you're NASA die heard you should read JOSHUA 5 : 2-5

-- KIPCHKIRCHIR (@HillaryKipchir9) October 16, 2017

Ehh boss, utaokoka mara ngapi😂😂😂@RailaOdinga

-- Osiris (@Europa_254) October 16, 2017

Yeah,yeah... pic.twitter.com/jFtyxwEGaZ

-- @martinways (@Martink70886538) October 16, 2017