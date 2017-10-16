16 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Got Saved But People Are Still Not Convinced

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chad Kitundu

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Sunday accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at Neno Evangelical Church in Tudor, Mombasa.

Mr Odinga repeated the famous "Namkubali Yesu kama Mwokozi wa maisha yangu", after the guidance of Bishop Robert Wafula, but KOT are not convinced.

At the church, Bishop Wafula was cheered when he prayed for Mr Odinga's quest for presidency.

As usual, Kenyans on Twitter had their say.

this is like 50th time for RAO to get saved.kwani kuna competiton ya kuokoka.

-- Simon Kiragu (@SimonwaKiragu) October 16, 2017

This is enough for me not to vote.Baba gave himself to Christ!

-- The Nairobi Teacher! (@Felmalo) October 16, 2017

If you're NASA die heard you should read JOSHUA 5 : 2-5

-- KIPCHKIRCHIR (@HillaryKipchir9) October 16, 2017

Ehh boss, utaokoka mara ngapi😂😂😂@RailaOdinga

-- Osiris (@Europa_254) October 16, 2017

Yeah,yeah... pic.twitter.com/jFtyxwEGaZ

-- @martinways (@Martink70886538) October 16, 2017

Kenya

Donors Ask Odinga to Rescind Decision to Boycott Poll

Western donors want National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to rescind his withdrawal from the upcoming repeat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.