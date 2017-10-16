16 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Banda Boost for Struggling Kings

A number of Southern Kings players returned from their latest "mini-tour" of Europe suffering from minor upper-respiratory tract infections, says team doctor Clement Plaatjies, who also reported that most members of the squad were feeling a little stiff and nursing a bruise or two following a fortnight of PR014 action in the northern hemisphere.

"I am monitoring everyone closely but none of these issues should result in any player being unavailable for selection for the match against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday (October 28)," said Plaatjies.

Having previously feared that the shoulder injury sustained by fullback Masixole Banda in the match against Benetton was a serious one that would result in a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Plaatjies struck a note of cautious optimism saying that while the shoulder was still "tight" it was responding well to treatment and he would have a clearer idea of its severity when Banda returned to full-contact training next week.

Plaatjies also declared the knee surgery undergone by wing Sbusiso Sithole this week to have been a success and said that he would only examine the player again in two weeks time and would then be in a position to advise how long Sithole would be out of action for.

The doctor also provided an update on the rehabilitation of injured stars Kurt Coleman and CJ Velleman.

"Kurt has recovered well from a tear to his quad and it is only illness that has prevented him from training with the team this week. We will have him running within the next few days and subject to him passing strength and fitness tests he should be ready for the match against Glasgow Warriors. CJ still has some way to go before he is ready to play again but I'm happy with his progress and his projected return is February, 2018," said Plaatjies

Source: Sport24

South Africa

