Kenya: Police Deny Killing 33 in Nairobi During Anti-IEBC Demos

The National Police Service has denied allegations that police officers have so far killed 33 people in post-election demonstrations.

Human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had on Tuesday released a report that claimed police were directly implicated in the deaths.

The 33 victims were reportedly killed during police operations in Mathare, Kibera, Baba Dogo, Dandora, Korogocho, Kariobangi, and Kawangware between August 9 and 13.

The 37-page report, titled Kill Those Criminals': Security Forces' Violations in Kenya's August 2017 Elections, documents excessive use of force by police and other security agents against protesters and residents.

But National Police Service spokesman George Kinoti, through a statement on Wednesday, termed the accusations as false.

"The National Police Service attention has been drawn to a sensational report by Amnesty International alleging that, 33 people were killed in the immediate post August poll period," said Mr Kinoti.

"We wish to refute the claims as totally misleading and based on falsehoods. We are studying the report and will issue a comprehensive report later," he added.

The report by the two human rights watchdogs reported that as many as 50 people, mainly in perceived opposition strongholds in the capital, could have lost their lives during the protests against President Kenyatta's win.

"They shot directly at some protesters and also opened fire, apparently randomly, on crowds," the report says.

"Victims and witnesses told researchers that as protesters ran away, police pursued them, kicking down doors and chasing people down alleyways, shooting and beating many to death."

Other victims, the rights defenders claim, died of asphyxiation from inhaling teargas and pepper spray, from being hit by teargas canisters fired at close range, or from being trampled to death by fleeing crowds.

Additional reporting by Nation Team.