A Form Four student has been shot dead in Kisumu's Kondele area after protesters clashed with the police on Monday afternoon.

His body was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital mortuary.

The man was a Form Four student at Vihiga High School, according to his mother Caroline Okello.

The 18 year-old had gone to "buy ice cream near Kondele roundabout," she said.

The demos called by Nasa leader Raila Odinga have entered week four today.

More as we get it