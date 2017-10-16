15 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Kill Two Kidnap Suspects in Anambra

By Uzoma Nzeagwu

Awka — As part of efforts to clamp down on criminals, the Anambra State Police command, has said its personnel killed two kidnap suspects yesterday at Obosi, near Onitsha, during a gun duel, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The police said the victim, Nnamdi, aged 32 years, was trailed by about four armed men to a filling station at Obosi, where they kidnapped him. Displaying corpses of the two suspects at the police headquarters, Amawbia, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), ASP Nkiruka Nwode, told newsmen that items recovered from the suspects, include one locally made pistol, one cut to size single barrel gun, two live cartridges, one GSM handset belonging to the victim and one unregistered Q-Link motorcycle.

Nwode disclosed that the suspects demanded the sum of N20m as ransom from the victims' family before he could be released, adding that acting on effective intelligence gathering and cooperation from the public, the special anti robbery squad (SARS) of the command trailed the hoodlums to their hideout as they called to collect the ransom yesterday.

