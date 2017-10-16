16 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sadtu to March to DBE and DHET Offices in Pretoria

Thousands of SADTU members will, on Tuesday, 17 October 2017, embark on a national protest march to the headquarters of the Departments of Basic Education (DBE) and Higher Education and Training (DHET) in Pretoria over failures to address among others, the following issues:

The pay progression disparity that exists between the teachers and the rest of public service employees. Teachers continue to receive 1% pay progression while other public servants receive 1,5%;

Finalization of the review process of the current national policy on rural incentives;

The eradication of dilapidated infrastructure which do not conform to the notion of an ideal school which hampers the delivery of quality public education;

The Department of Higher Education's failure to recognize SADTU as a Union organizing in the Higher Education Sector.

The full implementation of settlement agreements reached with the Union from the arbitration on non-payment of 1% pay progression for all TVET Colleges and the re-establishment of the Bargaining Forum for both the TVET and CET Sectors.

SADTU will also use the march to express her concerns following increasing incidents of abuse and violence against learners.

The decision to embark on this national march takes place after an extensive process of consultation with members. The Union has been engaging with the respective Departments for close to five years without any positive results.

"SADTU is of the view that the failure by the DBE and DHET to engage on these issues would have a negative effect on the much desired stability and the delivery of quality public education," SADTU General Secretary, Mugwena Maluleke said.

The march will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 October, 2017

Assembly Point: Marabastad, near Putco Bus Depot

Time: 10am

March Route: From Marabastad to DHET offices, 23 Francis Baard Street and thereafter to DBE offices, Sol Plaatjie House, 222 Struben Street, Pretoria

