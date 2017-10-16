South Africa: Anderson Second Seed in Stockholm

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson is the second seed at this week's ATP Stockholm Open.

Anderson, who lost in the second round of the Shanghai Masters last week, will be looking to make inroads in Sweden as he chases a spot in the coveted ATP Finals in London next month.

Anderson has dropped one position to No 16 in the rankings but remains in the reckoning to qualify for the tour finals, where the world's best eight players compete to finish the season.

Anderson is currently 12th in the race to London, but with Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka already calling time on their injury plagued seasons, the South African No 1 is essentially 10th in the race.

Anderson will therefore be looking to claim more valuable ATP rankings points at this week's ATP250 level event, where Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov is the top seed.

Anderson made headlines when he reached last month's US Open final, where he lost to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

Source: Sport24