Malawi: Love Your Mothers While They Are Still Alive - Vice President Chilima

Blantyre — Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima on Saturday urged Malawians whose mothers are still alive to love, support and care for them now than wait until when they are dead to show that love.

The Vice-President was speaking in Blantyre during the Golden Jubilee celebration of Lunzu Parish under the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

Chilima, who was the guest of honour at the occasion, said it was pathetic to see some people ill-treating their mothers by among other things, failing to offer the necessary support and paying no attention to them despite all the good things that they did to them when they were young.

He said for everyone to be what and where they were, it took the courage, love and effort of a mother.

Chilima, therefore, said as Malawi celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, the day should be treated in a special way whereby everyone should reflect on the love of a mother and realize that they are one of the profound gifts from God, hence deserve love, support and attention.

"When will you start to care, love and support your mothers? Don't wait for your mother to die so that you buy that expensive casket just to show to the public that you cared for her," advised Chilima.

"Let us learn to appreciate our mothers when they are still alive because when they die they will not see everything we have done for them including those expensive caskets and tombstone," he added.

On this note, Chilima wished all Malawians a happy Mother's Day and appealed to them to continue loving their sons and daughters despite the shortfalls the children may have.

"Every mother should always strive to love her children no matter what it takes, and my message to you is continue the good work that you were entrusted with by God - that of taking care of us children," he said.

Commenting on the Golden Jubilee, the Vice President said time has come for the Catholic Church to start looking for alternative ways of sourcing funds than wait for a helping hand.

"All our donors are gone and we need to support the church by ourselves, therefore, what is required is to change the way we have been doing things by among others, doing investments that will later generate money for the church," he advised.

"Last week, I was in Mangochi where I preached of self - reliance and that is the same message I am bringing to you today. Let us be self - reliant and little by little we shall be able to manage our churches by ourselves," Chilima added.

However, the Vice-President warned church leaders to desist from swindling money meant for church development. "God sees you and he will judge you for what you are doing," he cautioned.

Archbishop of Blantyre Archdiocese, His Grace Thomas Luke Msusa, hailed Dr. Chilima for gracing the function and for preaching the message of love and unity.