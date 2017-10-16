Malawi: NGOs Commend Government for Good Governance

Mzuzu — Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) say government's initiative to launch NGO's Board in all regions of the country is evidence of promotion of good governance in Malawi.

NGO Board chairperson in Mzuzu Moffatt Phiri made the remarks on Friday in Mzuzu during the official launch of NGO Board office by the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr Jean Kalirani.

"I would like to thank government for launching NGO Board office in Mzuzu; we had only two offices in Blantyre and Lilongwe so people of this region had challenges to travel to Lilongwe to register NGOs.

"This is a sign of good governance as this has solved such challenges," Phiri said.

The minister concurred with Phiri saying government is committed to promote activities of NGO's in the country.

"The government under the leadership of Professor Peter Arthur Mutharika is willing to promote the works of NGOs in the country which contribute to good governance," Kalirani said.

Meanwhile Mzuzu NGO Board service center has registered over 180 NGOs in the Northern Region.