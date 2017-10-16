Malawi: Police Worried Over Frequent Road Accidents Involving Children

Mzuzu — Police in Mzuzu have expressed concern over frequent road accidents involving children who are hit by vehicles, and have asked parents and guardians to ensure that kids do not play on and along the roads.

Mzuzu Police Station Prosecution Officer, Betty Msowoya, was speaking in Mzuzu High Court Thursday during hearing of a case involving a 12-year-old boy who was crushed to death by a rear wheel of a Scania Truck registration number BQ 9405 in Chibavi Township.

'It is my plea to the parents and guardians to strictly warn their children to abstain from boarding unknown moving vehicles out of excitement because this is one of the major causes of road accidents affecting the children who are the future leaders," she said.

The driver of the vehicle, Thomson Tembo, was charged with the offence of causing death by reckless driving contrary to Section 126 (c) of Malawi Road Traffic Act.

Tembo pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K150, 000 or in default spend six months in jail. He paid the fine.

Tembo, 36, comes from Mdima Village in Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mtwalo in Mzimba District while the deceased, Mwayi Chisambula, came from Malema Village in the area of T.A. Kyungu in Karonga.

Meanwhile, Msowoya has revealed that Mzuzu Police Station intends to conduct awareness campaigns to sensitize people in the city on accident prevention.