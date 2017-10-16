The preliminary cost of repairing public buildings under the custodianship of the National Department of Public Works that were damaged as a result of the inclement weather in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is about R16 million.

"While the final cost is being quantified to inform the final assessment, repairs at some of the 30 properties in KwaZulu-Natal, that is 17 state owned facilities occupied by South African Police Service, Departments of Labour, Justice and Defence as well as13 leased facilities has commenced," Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko said on Monday in a statement.

According to the Minister, repairs to the South Gauteng High Court and Krugersdorp Home Affairs in Gauteng which were minimum have already been attended to.

He said that contractors are expected to be on site by the end of this week at all remaining sites after emergency procurement procedures and appointment of contractors have been finalised.

Minister Nhleko has committed to mobilise resources to assist the affected provinces wherever possible.

He said that the Ministers and Members of Executive Councils Meeting (MINMEC) held on Friday noted progress and the leadership provided by Premiers of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as Gauteng and expressed confidence that interventions aimed at mitigating the effect of the damage will minimise disruption to services.

"MINMEC expressed condolences to families that lost their loved ones during the disaster and appreciation of the commitment of officials who were part of rescue operations, disaster relief efforts and technical assessment teams. The heroic action of ordinary citizens and humanitarian organisations has demonstrated Ubuntu," Minister Nhleko said.