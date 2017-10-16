Malawi: Machinga VSO Join Efforts to Protect Girls From Early Marriages

Machinga — Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) has joined in the efforts of ending child marriages and teen pregnancies in Machinga through Gender Empowerment and Development for Enhancement of Rights (GENDER).

The project is being implemented following a base line survey which indicated that 51 percent of girls are married before reaching eighteen in the district.

VSO Senior Manager, Misheck Vwemu, unveiled the project at Nsanama on Saturday during an open day which also marked the launch of the Swedish Development Agency-funded Gender initiative which aims at reducing incidences of teen pregnancies and child marriages.

Vwemu said the project is being implemented in Nsanama area where incidences of teen pregnancies and child marriages are high.

He said the VSO would be engaging a group of young people called 'Youth Champions' that advocate for the abolition of harmful cultural practices which perpetrate teen pregnancies and child marriages.

"We are working with government as a main stakeholder," he said, adding the project also involves traditional leaders to enforce by-laws to check the trends which are in conflict with the laws of Malawi.

Ntaja Police Station Officer in Charge, Superintendent Nevison Chitseko, urged people in the area to report to police any parents or guardians who force their children into marriage and the men that marry or impregnate girls younger than 18 years.

Chitseko said police would always take tip - offs from the public on issues of teen pregnancies and child marriages as one way of promoting child rights.

"We will deal with all those that facilitate child marriages," Chitseko warned, assuring that the police would continue to sensitise communities on the illegality of teen pregnancies and child marriages.

Chitseko's remarks come a few days after Ntaja Police arrested a Primary Education Advisor for Chikweo Zone, Emmanuel Bua, 54, for allegedly impregnating a fifteen year old girl of Michongwe Primary School.

Ntaja Health Centre confirmed, after a pregnancy test, that the Std 7 learner was indeed ten weeks pregnant, according to police.

Machinga District Council Chairperson, Margret Uladi, said child marriages and teen pregnancies are a concern in the district such that the issues require concerted efforts to bring them to an end.

Uladi, however, blamed men for violating 'girls' rights' accusing them of not being responsible in protecting the girl child. She, therefore, commended traditional leaders for formulating and enforcing by-laws to address all factors that impact on girls' health and education.

"It is our wish that girls in Machinga should realize their dreams," Uladi said, acknowledging other efforts by different civil society organizations aimed at arresting harmful cultural practices.

A youth champion, Enelesi Bauleni, said most girls are married as early as thirteen, due to pressure from parents and peers.

She said a group of young people are working with girls in communities in the area to learn to withstand pressure and remain in school.

Bauleni, who was once married and withdrew from marriage with two kids, is back to school and fighting for the rights of girls through the youth championship concept.