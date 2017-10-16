16 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government to Create 10, 000 Jobs for the Youth - President Mutharika

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said his government will soon create over 10,000 jobs with the aim of uplifting lives of the youths in the country.

Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday when he graced the Golden Jubilee of St. Kalemba, Bangula Catholic Parish of the Diocese of Chikwawa.

The Malawian leader assured people in the country that soon most youths will find something that will keep them busy instead of loitering and disturbing peace in society.

"Let me assure you that my government is doing all it can to uplift lives of people, especially that of the youth in the country. We have managed to acquire resources that will see us create at least 10, 000 jobs for the youths," he assured.

"The job opportunities will be in various sections that include agriculture and irrigation. This is one way of trying to find means of engaging our youth in productive activities," Mutharika added.

However, the State President said for that to happen there is need for unity and love in the country, noting that a sense of humanity and prayer is crucial for Malawi to develop progressively.

"On top of that, my government has to date constructed 13 community technical colleges and we have also secured other resources for the other 15. By doing all this, we would like to ensure that every district has a community technical college," Mutharika said.

"The Chinese Government will help us construct five out of the 15 community technical colleges whereas the other 10 will be constructed with support from the European Union," he said.

Earlier, Bishop of Chikwawa Diocese, Right Reverend Peter Musikuwa hailed government for introducing the community technical colleges, observing that the colleges would empower the youth into active participants in national development.

"We have noted with great appreciation that the community technical colleges are doing wonders - most of the youth who were just staying idle are now engaged in various activities to uplift their own living standards and that of their communities," observed Musikuwa.

Malawi

Vice President Chilima Calls for National Unity of Purpose

People in the country have been urged to remain united in order to attain meaningful and sustainable development in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.