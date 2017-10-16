Malawi: Vice President Chilima Calls for National Unity of Purpose

Blantyre — People in the country have been urged to remain united in order to attain meaningful and sustainable development in the country.

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima made the call at Lunzu Catholic Parish in the Archdiocese of Blantyre during Golden Jubilee celebrations.

"Let us remain united if we want to develop our country instead of wasting time discussing trivial matters that cannot take us anywhere," Chilima said.

The vice president then hailed Lunzu Catholic Parish for being development conscious, saying it has helped the church to grow and become economically independent.

Chilima also urged the faithful in the Archdiocese of Blantyre to put God first in everything in order to succeed in all aspects of life.

Speaking earlier, the Archbishop of the Blantyre Diocese, His Grace Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa hailed the country's leadership for its continued support to the Catholic Church and other denominations.

"Let me on behalf of all the Catholic community in the Archdiocese of Blantyre thank His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for his continued support he renders towards different activities in the church," said Msusa.

The function which was marked by Holy Mass started with a liturgical procession to the venue of the celebration.

The jubilee was celebrated under theme 'Sacred Heart of Jesus' and it coincided with the celebration of a nun of Italian nationality Sister Annah of the parish who has also clocked 50 years in sisterhood.

Different congregations, government officials, political party representatives and traditional leaders were some of the people who attended the event.

Lunzu Catholic Church, which became a parish in 1968, was established in 1948 under the Catholic Institute of the Blantyre Diocese.

The parish has 11 out-station churches with close to 20,000 members.