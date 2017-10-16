Gambia Female U-17 Hammer Sierra Leone

The Gambia national women U-17 team on Saturday 14 October 2017 thrashed their Sierra Leonean counterparts to 3-nil in the first leg preliminary round qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, played at Bo Stadium in Bo, Sierra Leone.

Prolific striker Cathrine Jatta, alias Catty opened the scores for the visitors in the 17th minute after capitalising on Ola Buwaro cross to give the visitors a promising start.

Captain Aminata Camara, alias Eto'o extended the lead in the 21st minute of the game from a wonderful free-kick to give the Gambian side a two nil lead at the expense of their noisy hosts.

Ola Buwaro made it 3-nil in the 29th minute after beating two Sierra Leonean defenders, before they slashed the ball in the top right corner of the net to give the darling U-17 team a convincing win over their West African opponents.

Fatou Sonko could have made it 4-0, but her powerful header went inches over the cross bar in the 55th minute of the encounter.

Sierra Leone center-back Bintou Ceesay could have pulled one back for the home side, but her brilliant shot went wide in the 59th minute of the game.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Independence Stadium on Saturday 28 October 2017 at4pm.