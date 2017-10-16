Gambia: AADP Focal Person Calls for Effective Management to Combat Desertification

The Focal Person of Action Against Desertification Project (AADP) at the Department of Forestry has spoken of the significance for all hands to be on deck to combat desertification and enhance food security.

Malang Jatta was speaking on Saturday during a radio talk show at North Bank Region Community Radio in Kerewan, in partnership with Agriculture and Natural Resource and Environment (ANRE).

It was as part of the project strategy of creating more public awareness on the implementation of the Great Green Wall for the Sahara and the Sahel Initiative (GGWSSI).

He noted that the objectives of the project are to contribute to poverty alleviation; ending hunger; and improving resilience to climate change, using a landscape approach.

Jatta said the project is meant to improve the condition and productivity of the agro-sylvo-pastoral landscapes affected by Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought (DLDD) in three regions of North Bank Region, Central River Region North and Upper River Region.

The project focuses on rural farmers, including schools which have already indicated an interest in participatory forest management and in developing agro-forestry practices on their farms.

He thanked the European Union, FAO and The Gambia for funding the four-year projects.

Ebou Janha, Regional Forestry Officer (RFO), said the project aims to assist local communities and schools to participate actively in planning and managing natural resources.

Desertification is a local and global environmental problem and its control relies primarily on local concerted actions, he noted.

The implementation of the activities would contribute to the efforts of controlling land degradation and deforestation processes, through effective participation of local beneficiaries, he added.

He said participatory approaches in the management of forest resources would be the key instruments used to ensure sustainable management and utilisation of the resources.

He noted that the department of forestry attached great importance in empowering communities and institutions to be responsible for the management of forest resources, citing the establishment of community woodlots, community managed forests and promoting joint forest park management.

The RFO called on communities to desist from illegal logging, bushfire and seek technical advice from foresters on management of natural resources.

Patta Kanyi, Focal Person at Agency for the Development of Women and Children (ADWAC), lauded the project for enhancing capacity development of communities on the importance and usage of improved cooking stoves to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce burden on collection of fuel wood.

The beneficiary communities included Jerrehkaw Wollof and Balingho of Upper Baddibou, DaruFodayba and Karantaba of Jokadou and Bakindick, Buniadou and Toubakolong.

He thanked the community of Karantaba for their invaluable contributions on the usage of improved stoves at each household.

Basiru Ngum, Cluster Monitor at the Regional Education Directorate region 3, thanked the project for their foresight in working with schools towards promoting environmental management and restoration of ecosystem in 10 schools in the region.

He disclosed that tree nurseries were established in each school and then expressed delight at the high involvement of School Management Committees and Mothers Clubs to enhance management of trees during and after school holidays.

He noted that the programme contributes to enhance the mindset of students on the importance of trees, with the view to being catalysts of change at community level and remain adamant to ensure that the forest is protected at all times.

Alasan Conteh of Natural Consulting Firm NACO said they are committed to training and campaigning to complement the efforts of the department of forestry to create more public awareness on management and protection of natural resources from over exploitation.

The association would continue to support project in providing leadership and governance training for project beneficiaries to promote accountability and social mobilisation.