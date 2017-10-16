Gambia: Gunjur Share Spoil With Bakau in Super Nawetan Opener

The 2017 Edition of the FIBank sponsored Super Nawetan Championship, dubbed Zonal got underway on Saturday 15 October 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau with defending champions Gunjur taking on Bakau.

The most-awaited tournament brought together hundreds of football enthusiasts in attendance at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Both teams made a fine start into the game and created some fantastic goal scoring opportunities, but they could not find each other's net on numerous occasions, resulting in the game ending in a stalemate.

Two new nawetan zones have been admitted into the tournament: Foni and Kombo East, being the latest addition increased on the existing 12 zones.

The increment from 12 to 14 zones was meant to expand the tournament and engender competition amongst the zones.

Meanwhile, Lamin will entertain Serrekunda Central at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium today, Monday 16 October 2017 at 4pm.

Banjul will clash with newcomers Foni in the other encounter of the day at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

The final game of the day will feature Brikama against Manjai at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama at 4pm.