Gambia: Heidelberg Laureate Forum Wraps Up

The Heidelberg Laureate Forum (HLF) 2017, which brought together highly talented young researchers (undergraduates, PhD candidates and post-docs) in mathematics, computer science and closely related disciplines with prominent scientists for an informal and intellectual discussion, has wrapped up in Germany.

The forum, organised by the Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation (HLFF), a non-profit-making foundation was established and funded by the German Foundation, Klaus Tschira Stiftung (KTS) in 2013, aimed at promoting natural sciences, mathematics and computer science.

In her welcoming remarks, Beate Spiegel, Chairperson of the HLFF and Managing Director of the Klaus Tschira Foundation, welcomed all the participants of the HLFF2017 to the forum.

For her part, Theresia Bauer, MA, Minister of Science, Research and the Arts in the state of Baden-Württemberg, emphasised the importance of the HLF, as she expressed satisfaction over its continuity.

Mrs. Bauer expressed gratitude to the laureates and organisers of the forum, whom he said, had contributed to the success of the event.

She paid special homage to the founders of the HLF.

For their part, the President of Heidelberg University and Lord Mayor of the City of Heidelberg, Prof. Dr. Bernhard Eitel and Prof. Dr. Eckart Würzner, encouraged the young scientists to utilise their time at the forum and then explained the reason why Heidelberg has become the perfect city for such a cross-generational networking event.

In their contribution, Michael Okpara and Onyela Chibueze, young scientists, Post-doc and PhD candidates from the Agriculture Umudike and Covenant Universities in Nigeria, expressed delight and privilege to be among those selected to be part of this year's event

They expressed hope and confidence that their fruitful interactions and discussions with the elites of computer science and mathematics at the HLF2017 would inspire them to become Nobel Laureates in the future.

The weeklong event was concluded with workshops, city tours, Math exhibitions, boat trips and press conferences.

Among those in attendance were journalists and bloggers, scientific institutions, guests and staff members of the HLFF and the Klaus Tschira Foundation.