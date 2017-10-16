Gambia: Executive Leadership and Change Management 7th Edition Wraps-Up

The 7th Edition of Executive Leadership and Change Management retreat for heads of institutions and senior government officials ended recently at Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau.

The training programme, which started in April 2014, has since been held twice every year. It was conducted by Management Development Institute (MDI).

Alhagie Sillah Conateh, principal management trainer of MDI, who double as coordinator of the programme, said the training has become a household and popular programme among executives in the country.

"This is why at any given time that we roll out the programme to institutions, we register more and more participants," he said.

He said since the inception of the programme in 2014, every year they improve and innovate on both its contents and general organisation.

"This is as a result of continuous course evaluation we conduct at the end of every programme," Conateh said.

He added that the training was pragmatic, practical and hands-on. The selected topics for discussions were considered very relevant, as far as the operations of chief executives are concerned.

"The modules treated during the training include: executive for corporate, executive principal and perspective, staff motivation for enhanced organisational performance, executive and change management in The Gambia, personal and organisational stress management, among others," he said.

Alieu K. Jarju, director general of MDI, said there is a relationship between capacity-building and productivity. "Anyone who has capacity should be productive, if the person is not then something might be wrong somewhere."

"I observed that majority of people in some institutions are not productive, so in our next training, we will look at stress management in detail," he said.

He then urged the participants to be God-fearing in executing their day-to-day functions.

Dominic Mendy, CEO of Emanic Consulting, said the training has given participants the opportunity to compare notes on the future of the organisations, as they navigate inherent national governance difficulties and their impacts.

"That platform is important as we begin to forge a new beginning as a nation," he said.

MDI, he said, has successfully risen to the challenges of national tertiary institutions, adding that tertiary institution is relevant to the development needs of the nation that establishes it.

MDI has shown that it can be a nerve centre in which critical analysis of national and organisational difficulties can be addressed, Mr Mendy said.