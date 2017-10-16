16 October 2017

Gambia: Ground-Breaking Finals, Ahead of 2017 GVBF Knock-Out Cup

By Muhammeh L. Saidykhan

The 2017 Gambia Volleyball Federation's cup final is down to the ultimate showdown on October 21, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Fans all over The Gambia are looking forward to this great match, as Gamtel/Gamcel men volleyball team went against Brikama, who continued the search for their maiden title.

It promises to be a mouth-watering contest between both clubs who have rosters laden with great players. And there was added spice of Brikama's brilliant youngsters.

For some times down the history lane Brikama has been a club struggling to truly modernise. Perhaps the biggest contribution Pa Barrow made was to instill a culture of winning and eventually revamped the academy, the fruits of which are now surfacing.

Brikama reached to their ever wish mark, but they wanted to proceed this time around to get this far; they now carry on living the dream when they face the telecom boys.

For Gamtel/Gamcel, the recent change of squad and technical sides had aided one time power houses of Gambian volleyball. But of recent times, they seem to lose that rhythm even though they still have players in the big ranks.

Women's Final: GAF v Gamtel/Gamcel

Gambia Armed Forces women volleyball team has not been truly tested yet, neither have they breezed through a highly easy pool that merited their dominance to conquer. But they now face the Gamtel/Gamcel side that wants to end their long wait for the title.

The contrast could not be greater. GAF had won this title so many times and Gamtel/Gamtel was one time a dominant force in The Gambia. They still count on the experiences of Sainabou Tambedou, Muminatou Mbowe, Isatou Sanneh, among others. But they also have the likes of Abie Kujabi, Saffie Sawaneh, Mariama Sowe and others. The honour is now up for grab.

Gambia

