Liberia: I'll Not Settle for Run-Off

Despite a commanding lead by opposition Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC, and a threat of lawsuit hanging over the October 10 presidential results, ruling Unity Party (UP) presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai says he'll not settle down for run -off, as the National Elections Commission or NEC declares about 90% of total votes cast.

Total votes tally so far puts Vice President Boakai 29.1 percent behind main rival CDC candidate Sen. George Weah who has 39.0 percent of the votes.

"I'm sure we'll win this election no matter (what). For second, I'll not settle down for second round, because I came to the race to win ... on the first round of voting," the slow talking vice president said on Friday, 13 October at the UP Headquarters in Congo Town, suburb of Monrovia.

Under the Liberian Constitution, a winner in a presidential race can be declared by the NEC if one candidate accumulates 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast.

The October polls were contested by 20 presidential candidates, but with 95 percent counting done so far, progressive results have shown here that Mr. Boakai still chases after opposition candidate Sen. Weah with 29.1 percent while the latter has 39.0 percent.

The next three candidates that have acquired meaningful figures so far include Cllr. Charles Brumskine (9.8 percent), ex-Coca - Cola executive Alexander Cummings (7.1 percent) and Nimba Senator Prince Y. Johnson (7.0 percent).

In spite of his position as next to the first runner, Mr. Boakai insists that he came to the presidential race to win on the first round of voting and not settle for run - off.

Looking worried from his physical appearance, Boakai assures his partisans to be calm, saying victory is certain in the ongoing counting. Earleir, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, UP National Chairman Wilmot Paye expressed gratefulness to his partisans and supporters for 'unmatched' national spirit shown to the party during the voting exercise.

"To our partisans and supporters of our great revolutionary people's movement, let me reassure you that Liberians strongly believe in the possibilities that their country has, and know the quality of leadership that it deserves. They are therefore concerned about the future direction of their country, hence, the fate of their children and grandchildren," he says.

According to Mr. Paye, Liberians are ready and willing to take the fight to its most logical conclusion in the interest of the richly endowed country.

The UP official calls for calm and urges supporters to be law - abiding while provisional results are being released by the NEC.

"We too are closely monitoring the tallying process through a sophisticated process that is keeping us on track. Finally, we appeal to both the local and international press to exercise due care in reporting while NEC is tallying and releasing provisional results," he says.

Over the last 24 hours, he says they have listened to news reports on the international wire that are misrepresenting the real story here, a situation that he says tends to create confusion in the country.

Mr. Paye implores the media to treat the process with the highest level of professionalism and maturity as it borders on the national security of the country.

He notes the UP's commitment to the Ganta Declaration and its subsequent Farmington River Reaffirmation, urging all political parties to remain committed to them.