Liberia: Concerns Mount Over Delayed Judicial Retreat Resolution

Concerns have been mounting here over a delayed Judicial Retreat resolution, following a conduct of a judicial retreat for justices and judges by the Judiciary.

A month - long judicial retreat was held outside Monrovia sometime this year. But due to delay in releasing to the public the outcome of the retreat, some Liberians have questioned the credibility of the court to dispense transparent justice in cases brought before it.

Mrs. Marline Benson Washington, Ms. Winifred Oka, Messrs. Roosevelt Dahn and Bobby Walker Peterson say that if the Supreme Court will say something and fails do it, serious confident crisis is created in the workings of the judiciary.

But Judicial Communications Officer Mr. Ambrose Nmah said on Saturday, 14 October that it was unfortunate that the report is delayed. He however assures that the resolution will be released by next month.

Mr. Nmah has attributed the delay to the death of a judicial official, and some difficulties in judges meeting to come out with the final document.

During the event, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr. said the gathering was the first to be held by the Judicial Branch of government, describing it as an important pillar of democracy.

"That without a strong and independent judiciary, vested interest must suffer, sacred rights must be violated, constituted authority must be challenged and administrative chaos must resolve and I hope that the press will take due note," says Justice Korkpor said.