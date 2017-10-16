Ghana: GCB Is Safest Bank in Ghana - Global Finance

Global Finance has named GCB Bank Limited as the Safest Bank in Ghana.

In a statement released last week, GCB proudly stated that "Of the 33 banks in Ghana only GCB is mentioned in the release, which also identified safest commercial and emerging markets, among others."

By the result of a survey released on 6th September 2017, GCB is among the Safest Banks in 106 countries around the world and among the best and safest eight banks in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Banks were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings--from Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch--and total assets of the 1,000 largest banks worldwide.

GCB in August this year assumed the businesses of UT and Capital banks following their liquidation by the Bank of Ghana.

"The acquisition of the two banks strengthens GCB's position as Ghana's largest bank by all standards," the bank said in its October 11, 2017 statement.

On the survey, GCB quoted Global Finance publisher and editorial director Joseph D. Giarraputo as saying, "despite efforts to harmonize financial rules across regions and around the world, regulations remain unique to each country, due to its particular risks and resources. Especially for banks operating across borders, the challenge is to respond to those individual situations while offering a consistent experience for the corporate clients that also operate in a number of different jurisdictions." - BDG