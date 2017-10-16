16 October 2017

Ghana: Tigo and Airtel Complete Ghana Transaction

Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom"), the parent company of mobile operator Tigo Ghana Limited, last Friday announced the completion of the transaction announced earlier this year with Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel"), the parent company of Airtel Ghana, to combine their operations in Ghana.

The successful closing will see both companies hold equal ownership and governance rights in the combined entity.

The Airtel-Tigo merged entity in Ghana will be the second largest mobile network operator in the country.

It is envisaged that the combined business will offer improved coverage and better quality of service to customers in both urban and rural Ghana, enabling wider access to communication solutions for businesses and mobile financial services to the Ghanaian customers.

Through an efficient delivery of superior customer experience, high speed data, innovative product mix and wider network coverage the new combined business will challenge the market leader, improve the competitive dynamics of the telecoms sector and in the long-term, strengthen the mobile ecosystem.

Meanwhile, shareholders have appointed Roshi Motman of Tigo as CEO for the merged entity. - BDG

