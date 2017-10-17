16 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Cancels Tuesday Anti-IEBC Demos

Photo: Benson Momanyi/The Nation
Pro-Nasa youth burn tires in Nyamira on October 16, 2017 during anti-IEBC demonstrations.
By Rushdie Oudia

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has called off demonstrations against the electoral commission scheduled for Tuesday to allow them visit victims of police brutality across the country.

In a statement, Nasa leader Raila Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango said they will take the day off to condole with supporters who were injured by police during the Monday protests.

"This is a temporary step to enable the coalition to attend to the supporters who were brutalized and hurt and families that lost loved ones today (Monday) after police and State-protected goons descended on protesters and Nasa leaders," the statement read.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o will the victims in his region.

But the nationwide demonstrations will resume on Wednesday.

The coalition has condemned police for using excessive force in quelling protesters.

In the Monday protest in Kisumu, a student was shot dead.

