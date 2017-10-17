Nigeria: Kanu Launches 'Africa's Largest N1 Billion' Lotto

16 October 2017

Legendary Nigerian footballer and philanthropist, Nwankwo Kanu, is launching the biggest lotto in Africa to raise funds for the Kanu Heart Foundation, KHF, and help build a specialist cardiac hospital in Abuja, according to a statement.

The KHF lotto offers a jackpot starting at N1 billion and will be run in conjunction with AfroMillonsLotto. It offers twice-weekly draws with bigger jackpots than all the lotteries in Nigeria combined, as well as being the largest jackpot anywhere in Africa, the foundation said.

Twenty per cent of every ticket sold will go directly to KHF to help it continue its work ensuring underprivileged children across Africa with heart problems get the treatment they need.

Since its launch in 2000, KHF has helped not just people in Nigeria, but also paid for 538 children to be treated at facilities throughout the world.

Commenting on the lotto initiative, Kanu said:

"We are excited to launch this major fund-raising initiative for the Kanu Heart Foundation and hope people support it by buying tickets, helping us to build a new heart hospital for Nigeria."

"Not only could people change their own life with the potential to win the jackpot of over N1 billion, they can help to change the lives of other people by supporting our Foundation."

The first KHF.AfroMillionsLotto.com draw takes place on October 18 and the website also offers nine, 'Candy Crush' style, Instant Win games, which can be played for fun or to win cash prizes of up to N12 million. If there isn't a jackpot winner, the prize money rolls over, increasing by N100 million with each draw until it reaches a maximum of over N2 billion.

