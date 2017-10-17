16 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Confirms Three Cases of Monkeypox

By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Nigerian government says three suspected samples of the deadly Monkeypox virus sent to Senegal for testing, have been confirmed.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, announced this Monday.

The samples were sent to the World Health Orgaisation, WHO's laboratory in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

The federal government sent the samples for analysis at the World Health Organisation's laboratory in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, after about 31 suspected cases were reported ‎in seven states with Bayelsa having the highest number.

Mr. Adewole had announced on October 11 that the Centre for Disease Control had taken samples for laboratory analysis at the Redeemed University in Ede, Osun State, and in Senegal.

The minister urged Nigerians not to panic, saying even if the cases turned out to be monkeypox, there are two types of the disease; Central African and West African.

Mr. Adewole said the West African one is not deadly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected cases have been recorded in Bayelsa, Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross River states.

