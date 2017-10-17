Photo: Daily Monitor

Amolatar District woman MP Doreen Amule.

Amolatar — Police has beefed up the security of Amolatar District woman MP after an angry mob reportedly attempted to lynch her for promoting Presidential age limit removal.

Celebrations to mark Uganda's 55th Independence anniversary in Amolatar last Monday turned chaotic after residents grabbed a microphone from Doreen Amule for supporting the lifting of the presidential age limit.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesman, Mr David Ongom Mudong, said following the incident, police has provided the MP with two additional police escorts.

"We have given her two more police officers in addition to the two she previously had. Just like any VIP (very important person) she is entitle to be provided with police escort. This is normal given the fact that she is among those advocating for the controversial constitutional amendment for the removal of age limit," Mr Ongom said.

The police spokesperson said during the Independence Day celebrations held at the Boma Grounds in Amolatar Town Council, the crowd became chaotic when some politicians started inciting locals against the legislator. Ms Amule was identified as one of those championing Presidential age limit from the constitution to allow President Museveni to run in 2021.

"According to reports, I have got from the DPC of Amolatar, the celebrations at Amolatar Boma Grounds were going on normally until the LC5 vice chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Ocen, in his speech, warned MPs hailing from the district against lifting the age limit," Mr Ongom said.

Whereas the statement was greeted with cheers from the crowd, it did not please MP Amule who was in attendance.

MP Amule reportedly rose up and took the podium, asking why Pope Francis is still leading the Catholic Church yet he is over 80 years old.

"President Museveni should also be given an opportunity to lead the country," Ms Amule said.

However, this evoked jeers and boos from the crowd with some angry residents dashing to the podium and grabbing the microphone from her.

The police spokesman for North Kyoga said police who were deployed to keep security at the venue responded in time and calmed the situation and the celebration continued.

When contacted, Ms Amule said: "I don't know what happened. I'm still here in Amolatar enjoying my meat."

Asked about the security personnel deployed at her home, the legislator declined to comment any further.

"I may not be able to discuss everything on phone. Why don't you travel to Amolatar and see for yourself? I don't know what is wrong with the media," she said.

The proposal for the controversial presidential age limit amendment Bill was recently tabled in Parliament by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi and seconded by among others, Ms Amule.