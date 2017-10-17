17 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Has Been Arrested in Borno, Says Unicef

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on monday said the outbreak of cholera, which led to the death of about 50 people in Borno State, has been curbed.

Speaking in Maiduguri during this year's celebration of the 'Hand-washing Day', the Field Officer of UNICEF in Borno State, Geoffrey Ijumba, said for the past one week, no new death has been recorded as a result of the recent cholera outbreak.

He said as simple as it may sound, routine hand-washing with water and soap has saved many lives of people as it has checkmated contracting "water-borne diseases."

Ijumba said people cannot wash their hands in a clean way if there is no water and soap or ash, stressing that a combination of water and soap to wash hands had saved many lives of people living in rural and urban centres of the state.

He said in order to save life and combat water-borne diseases, UNICEF in conjunction with the state government and other stakeholders has gone out to provide hand pumps. "When the pumps are not working properly, we have provided solar-powered pumps. When these pumps are not working properly, we have motorised them with electric powered-pumps," he stated.

Ijumba said when all these fail, "we also make sure that we tap the water" in order to roll back cholera.

He said despite the loss of lives last month, there is light at the end of the tunnel as there has not be any death due to cholera since last week.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Zainab Gimba, who also spoke during the occasion, attributed the cholera outbreak to poor hygiene practices among the people living in urban and rural area of the state.

She said regular washing of hands with soap is the most effective way to stop the spread of diarrhea, cholera and pneumonia.

The commissioner claimed that regular hand washing with soap has reduced the incidences of diarrhea and pneumonia by about 50 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

She noted that "effective and lifesaving weapon of hand-washing is rarely practiced and must be encouraged in homes, schools, hospitals, markets and public gatherings, where people eat during festivities and marriage and naming ceremonies."

Gimba said the state government has targeted 70 per cent of houses and 100 per cent of schools with hygiene sanitation facilities by the 2025.

Nigeria

Eagles to Know World Cup Opponents Dec 1

Nigeria's Super Eagles and their fans will know which team they will face in the group stages of the FIFA 2018 World Cup… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.