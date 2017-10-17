Nigeria: Those Accusing Me of Not Paying Salaries Are Political Civil Servants, Says Bello

Abuja — Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has dismissed accusations that his administration was owing workers several months of unpaid salaries, and described those making such allegations as political civil servants.

Briefing State House Correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari ‎at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, Bello insisted that his administration was up to date with the payment of workers' salaries.

He, however, assured that efforts were on to clear the backlog of the months of August and September being owed workers by the government.

His words: Those workers that are on strike are political civil servants. Real civil servants are coming to work. We are trying our best to keep up with the payment of salaries.

"There is no denying the fact that the economy is biting hard everywhere and you will recall that I met four months salary backlog. I cleared it and today we are keeping up to date. We are presently owing only August and September.

"We are up to date in terms of salaries and those that come to work we shall pay them and those that don't come to work, the no work no pay rule shall surely apply," he said.

Speaking further, Bello disclosed that the state would soon publish all the salaries it has paid to workers since the inception of his administration in newspapers for Nigerians to see.

While suing for understanding, he also urged the people of Kogi State ‎to be patient with his government, saying things were generally hard.

"The good people of Kogi state should continue to be patient with this government. Things are hard generally and we are trying our best and that is why we are transparent in everything that we do.

"Very soon we are going to publish all the salaries that we have paid to workers since inception in newspapers for people to see it. All the noise about Kogi is not paying salaries will be in public domain," he added.

Governor Bello said his administration was also making efforts to tackle the challenges of security bedeviling the state.

He, however, said the state was stable except for the noise in the media by those he described as "a few ‎diaspora politicians."