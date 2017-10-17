17 October 2017

Nigerian Players Fail First Round Tests

All the Nigerian players who played their first matches of the main draws of the second leg (Futures 5) in the ongoing 17th Governor's Cup Lagos Tennis Championship failed to live up to expectations as they could not survive the superior power of their better experienced foreign counterparts on Monday.

Hugo Largo of Spain defeated Nigeria's Christopher Andrew Itodo in straight set of 6-1 6-1. Ivorian Joel Meda also defeated another Nigerian Emmanuel Idoko in 6-2 1-6 7-5 game. Chandril Sood of India got the best out of Michael Oluwatosin Osewa in straight set of 6-0,6-2 all in the men's singles.

It was the same poor story in the women's singles as the home girls suffered the same fate as their men. Angel MCleod who came from injury to play in the main draws courtesy of the wild card given to her was stopped by former champion, Tadeja Majeric from Slovakia in straight set of 6-0,6-1. Canada-based Nigerian Nifemi Akinbiyi was stopped in 6-1,6-1 game by Mexican Ana Sofia Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun who was sent packing in the first round of the first leg last week was so serious with his game this time around as he moved on to the second round of the second leg after a resounding straight set 6-4,6-4 win over one of the Sabanov's brothers, Matej. Turkish Ilkel Cem beat Johan Sebastien Tatlot of France 6-3,6-3. Indian Jayesh Pungliya defeated Tunisian Moez Echargui in 6-7,6-3,5-2 retired match.

More first round matches will be decided today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

